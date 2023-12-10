A Lurgan road has been closed due to 'ongoing incident' with emergency services currently in attendance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NI Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene in the Derrymacash area with the PSNI who said ‘all persons are safe and well’.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident in the Ballynamoney Road area of Lurgan. All persons are safe and well.