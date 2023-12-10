Lurgan road closed due to 'ongoing incident' with emergency services in attendance
A Lurgan road has been closed due to 'ongoing incident' with emergency services currently in attendance.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The NI Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene in the Derrymacash area with the PSNI who said ‘all persons are safe and well’.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident in the Ballynamoney Road area of Lurgan. All persons are safe and well.
"The road is closed between the junction of Silverwood roundabout and the Corner House Bar. Please seek an alternative route.”