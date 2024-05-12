Lurgan road closed following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th May 2024, 22:10 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Lurgan.

Police advised after 9.30pm on Sunday that Russell Drive is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

Riad-users are asked to take alternative routes.

There are no further details at present.

