Lurgan road closed following traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Lurgan.
Police advised after 9.30pm on Sunday that Russell Drive is currently closed following a road traffic collision.
Riad-users are asked to take alternative routes.
There are no further details at present.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.