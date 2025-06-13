Lurgan road remains closed after 'serious' crash which led to one person rushed to Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital - diversions remain in place
The Silverwood Road is currently closed to traffic and police say diversions are in place. Motorists, particularly HGV drivers, are also asked to avoid the Francis Street area of Lurgan.
One person was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by ambulance.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Silverwood Road in Lurgan is closed from the Kiln Lane junction due to a serious road traffic collision.
“Road users are advised to avoid the Francis Street area in Lurgan, particularly HGV vehicles, as officers deal with a serious road traffic collision in the Silverwood Road area of the town."
This afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “A full road closure remains in place along the Silverwood Road area of Lurgan due to a serious collision. Road users are advised to avoid the Francis Street area, particularly HGV vehicles. Diversions are in place along Kiln Road (eastwards) and Portadown Road/Edward Street.”
The NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 08:42 on Friday morning following reports of an RTC in the Silverwood area, Lurgan.
"NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance Crews and 1 Rapid Response Paramedic and the HEMS team were also tasked to the scene by car,” said a spokesperson.
"One person were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by Ambulance,” she said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.