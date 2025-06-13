One person has been rushed to hospital as emergency services continue to deal with a ‘serious’ road traffic collision in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Silverwood Road is currently closed to traffic and police say diversions are in place. Motorists, particularly HGV drivers, are also asked to avoid the Francis Street area of Lurgan.

One person was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Silverwood Road in Lurgan is closed from the Kiln Lane junction due to a serious road traffic collision.

PSNI sign road closed.

“Road users are advised to avoid the Francis Street area in Lurgan, particularly HGV vehicles, as officers deal with a serious road traffic collision in the Silverwood Road area of the town."

This afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “A full road closure remains in place along the Silverwood Road area of Lurgan due to a serious collision. Road users are advised to avoid the Francis Street area, particularly HGV vehicles. Diversions are in place along Kiln Road (eastwards) and Portadown Road/Edward Street.”

The NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 08:42 on Friday morning following reports of an RTC in the Silverwood area, Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance Crews and 1 Rapid Response Paramedic and the HEMS team were also tasked to the scene by car,” said a spokesperson.

"One person were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by Ambulance,” she said.