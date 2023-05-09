“My wee man, took to soon, sleep tight our angel, our hearts are broken," says Caoimhín Mallon's dad Jude who has led the thousands of tributes to the popular school boy who will be forever 15.

Forever 15, Lurgan schoolboy Caoimhín Mallon died suddenly on Sunday.

Tributes abound for the 15 year old who many say lit up a room with his smile. He has been described as a quiet, polite and funny young man who was full of banter.

Caoimhín, a pupil at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, died on Sunday morning with tributes soon flooding social media many of them from his young friends who are devastated at his loss.

His family revealed he died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ at Craigavon Area Hospital on May 7. He is the much loved son of Donna and Jude and loving brother of Saoirse and Dáire, cherished Grandson of Pat and Philip Mallon and Marie Harvey and Joe Toman.

Caoimhín's remains will repose at the family home 1 Downshire Avenue, Taghnevan, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12.00 pm until 8.00 pm. His funeral will be from his home on Thursday at 9.15 am to St. Paul’s Church for 10.00 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.A family notice said: “Caoimhín will always be loved and remembered by his parents, brother and sister, grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, and circle of friends.”

They also asked for family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to, Asthma and Lung UK c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. T: 02838 324404 or the donation box in the family home or online via, JustGiving in memory of Caoimhin Mallon.

In memory of Caoimhín Mallon Paula Fitzsimmons set up a Just Giving Page to raised funds for Asthma + Lung UK a charity which has a mission to change the way that lung health is perceived. Already more than £2,400 has been raised.

When his death was officially announced on Monday more than 1.2 thousand people shared their shock, sadness and pain at the passing of such a young man who clearly made a huge mark on society, his friends and his family.

One person said: “Such a cruel world we live in. The loveliest wee boy who was a credit to his family.”

The family has close links with Taghnavan club St.Paul’s GFC Lurgan which said: “The Committee and members of Naomh Pól CLG An Lorgain deeply regret the death of our player Caoimhín, loving son of Committee member Jude and member Donna and loving brother of our Secretary Dáire and Saoirse. We wish to offer our deepest sympathy to the entire family circle. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”

St Peters GAC Lurgan said: “The committees and members of St Peter’s CLG, An Lorgain deeply regret the sudden and unexpected death of Caoimhín (RIP), precious son of Donna and Jude and much-loved brother of Saoirse and Dáire. We wish to offer our sincere condolences to his heartbroken parents Donna and Jude, sister Saoirse and brother Dáire, devoted grandparents, Pat & Philip, Marie & Joe as well as to the extended family circle and everyone associated with Naomh Pól CLG.”

UpperBann SinnFéin, of which Jude Mallon was a member and is standing on the Sinn Fein ticket in this week’s Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: “The members of Upper Bann Sinn Féin send our deepest condolences to our friend and comrade Jude Mallon on the sad passing of his much beloved son Caoimhín. We extended our thoughts and prayers to Caoimhin’s mother Donna, brother Dáire and sister Saoirse and the wider family circle and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Many local parties including the SDLP, Ulster Unionist Party, Alliance and the DUP has passed on condolences to the family from local councillors to MLAs and the local MP.

His school St Ronan's College Lurgan said: “It is with deep sadness that the school community at St Ronan's College learn of the death of our Year 11 pupil, Caoimhín Mallon. We send our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Caoimhín’s family and friends at this sad time. St Ronan, pray for them.”

Lismore Comprehensive School said: “Our school community is saddened to hear of the passing of St Ronan’s student, Caoimhín Mallon. We would like to send our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Caoimhín and ask that God watches over them all at this sad time.”

St. John the Baptist's College said: “We at the college would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Year 11 St Ronan’s pupil Caoimhín Mallon. May God bless them all at this devastating time.”

Sean Treacys Hurling Club Lurgan said: “Sean Treacy's Hurling Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Mallon family on the sudden and unexpected passing of young St Paul's GFC player Caoimhín Mallon.”

Éire Óg G.A.C. Craigavon Official Group said: “Everyone at Éire Óg GAC would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Jude Mallon and all associated with the St.Paul’s club on the passing of Jude & Donna’s beloved son Caoimhín. We also wish to pass on our sincerest condolences to past players Colum Shanks and Ciara McConville on the passing of their grandmother Sheila. Sheila’s great grandchildren are also members of the club and play in our underage teams. We extend our condolences to the wider Mallon/McCann & Shanks family circles and offer our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Lurgan Celtic FC said: “All at Lurgan Celtic would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the Mallon family on the sudden passing of young Caoimhín. Our thought and prayers are especially with his parents, Jude and Donna; the extended family and friend circles and all at St Paul’s GAC.”

Train 2B Smart said: “All at TTBS send their thoughts and prayers to the Mallon Family and wider family circle on the passing of Caoimhín during this very difficult and sad time.”

Taghnevan Community Development Association (TCDA) said: “On behalf of Tcda Lurgan we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to our committee members Jude Mallon and Pat Mallon on the loss of Caoimhín Mallon. We will be praying for his mummy Donna, sister Saoirse, brother Dáire Ó Dubhthaigh and entire Mallon, Harvey and McCann families.. along with his many many friends. May he rest in peace.”

Taghnevan Youth & Community Centre said: “All of us at Taghnevan Youth and Community Centre are saddened to learn of the death of our youth centre member Caoimhín Mallon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his Family and Friends at this very sad time. The Youth work staff team are here ready to support Caoimhín’s friends and all who knew him over the coming days and weeks. May he Rest in Peace.”

Craigavon City Football Club said: “Everyone at Craigavon City would like to send our deepest sympathies and love to Donna, Jude, Saoise and Dairé on the passing of young Caoimhín.

"Caoimhín played briefly at city and will be remembered for giving 100% at all times . Asking a few people about Caoimhín and they all said the same, he always had a smile on his face no matter what and that's what he will and should be remembered for. His smile would light up the room and was infectious and could only make others smile round him. Jude recently sponsored our ladies match ball and is currently doing some great work for the people of Craigavon. Jude we want you to know that the people of Craigavon are now here for you and your family like you're there for us. R.I.P wee man.”

Taghnevan Playgroup Committee, staff and the entire playgroup community said it is ‘saddened to learn of the death of Caoimhín Mallon’. “We would like to send our heart felt sympathies and condolences to our committee member Jude, Donna, Dáire and Saoirse. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Tullygally Youth Centre said: “All of us at Tullygally Youth Centre are saddened to learn of the death of our youth centre member Caoimhin Mallon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his Family and Friends at this very sad time. The Youth work staff team are here ready to support Caoimhin’s friends and all who knew him over the coming days and weeks. May he Rest in Peace.”

The YMCA in Lurgan said: “All at YMCA Lurgan are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caoimhín Mallon. A quiet, polite and funny young man. We send our thoughts, prayers & condolences to Caoimhín’s family & friends at this sad time. May he Rest in Peace. Our staff are here for any young people who may need support at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Drumgor Detached Youth Work Project in Craigavon said: “DDYWP are saddened to hear the passing of young person Caoimhín Mallon. When our team met Caoimhín , he was always pleasant and kind. He certainly kept our Youth Workers engaged with his wisdom and banter. Our thoughts and prayers are with his Family and Friends. Our Team will support Caoimhín’s friends and all who knew him over the coming days and weeks ahead. May He in Rest in Peace (RIP).”

Drumgor Youth Centre said: “All at Drumgor Youth Centre are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caoimhín Mallon. We send our thoughts, prayers & condolences to Caoimhín’s family & friends at this sad time. Our Youth Work staff team are here, ready to support Caoimhín’s friends and all who knew him over the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Brownlow Area Youth Project said: “All within Brownlow Youth Resource Centre and Brownlow Area Youth Project are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caoimhín Mallon. We send our thoughts, prayers & condolences to Caoimhín’s family & friends during this challenging sad and difficult time. Our Youth Work staff team are here, ready to support Caoimhín’s friends and all who knew him over the coming days and weeks ahead. May he Rest in Peace.”

TírnanÓg GFC in Portadown said: “The committee and members of Tír na nÓg CLG express their deepest condolences to the Gaels of St Paul’s Lurgan on the sad passing of youth player Caoimhín Mallon, brother of secretary Dáire and son of coach Jude. We tender our sympathies to Jude, Donna, Dáire, Saoirse and the extended Mallon, Harvey and Toman families.”