Lurgan schoolgirl Hollie Nelson prepares for charity abseil at Belfast Castle in aid of Air Ambulance NI
Fifteen-year-old Hollie Nelson is bravely taking on a 100ft abseil at Belfast Castle on Sunday, December 10 to raise vital funds for the charity.
"The Air Ambulance NI helped save my dad’s life by administering urgent medical care when he took a cardiac arrest. My family and I are forever in debt to them,” she said.
Hollie’s dad Ryan – at the time a fit and healthy 43-year-old – suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on his front doorstep on August 9, 2021 and became unconscious and unresponsive.
Through the quick responses of Hollie’s brother Corey who called 999, nearby neighbours who performed critical CPR, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service road crews followed by the HEMS team to scene and a defibrillator, Hollie’s dad had the best chance of survival.
The HEMS team provided critical care treatments at the scene which stabilised Ryan’s condition, before quickly transporting him to the Royal Victoria Hospital.
Hollie is grateful to every person who helped on that traumatic day at her home and that is why she is challenging herself to do an abseil for the charity, so she can raise vital funds that will help keep the medical team in the air, flying to those who need urgent pre-hospital care.
Having been a previous charity ambassador at her school St Ronan’s College and raising terrific funds for Air Ambulance NI, Hollie continues to be determined to raise as much as she can for the charity.
A special online fundraising page is open for anyone who would like to support her daring efforts. Go to www.justgiving.com/page/vivienne-nelson-1698758010108
On average twice a day, the air ambulance is needed to help a critically ill or injured patient, costing £6,850 every day. It’s not only the medical crew who save lives, but the people who support the service, which is why Air Ambulance NI wants to encourage as many people as possible, like Hollie, to consider taking part in an event or challenge for the charity in 2024. For more information about Air Ambulance NI’s upcoming events in the New Year go to airambulanceni.org