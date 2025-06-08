From early morning thousands of exhibitors and spectators flocked to the site for the one-day show. The weather was a mix or sunshine and showers.

A number of guests, local councillors and politicians mingled with crowds at the 110th show.

They included Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. She said: “Lurgan Show is one of the long-established agricultural shows in Northern Ireland, and its success is testimony to the tireless dedication of the organising committee and a strong team of volunteers.

"The country really has come to town on this occasion and it is fantastic to see such an array of horses, farm livestock and poultry from across Northern Ireland. There is an impressive variety of entries in the schools and home industries section, and the craft stalls and FoodHeartland marquee are a great shop window for local crafts and artisan produce.”

The DUP Westminster agriculture, food and rural affairs spokesperson added: “Farm families welcomed an opportunity for a day off to socialise with friends. However, the recently announced Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) proposals are weighing heavy on the minds of farmers. This is adding to ongoing concerns about bovine TB, inheritance tax changes and volatile farmgate prices.

"The future of farming and food security is in real jeopardy if Minister Muir’s plans come to fruition. Yet again, the Stormont agriculture Minister dismissed an opportunity for face-to-face engagement with the farming community on this controversial policy. His department has also failed to deliver much-need financial support for our local agricultural shows which promote the province’s largest industry and boost tourism in rural communities.”

The MP added: “The NAP plans are complex and will have devastating consequences, not only for generations of farmers, but across the entire agri-food sector and wider economy.

"Farmers are committed to safeguarding the environment and fully accept that more needs to be done to mitigate the risk of pollution and enhance water quality. Farmers are used as scapegoats, while other sectors go unchallenged. The country’s sewage and water treatment infrastructure needs a complete overhaul. It’s time Stormont’s government departments owned up to their fiscal responsibilities.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president Glenn Cuddy, said NAP has left farmers anxious and wondering what way to turn. “It has certainly been a big topic of conversation at Lurgan Show. These are worrying times for farmers and industry stakeholders.”

Mr Cuddy confirmed that the UFU was intending to take legal action on behalf of its members.

Competition was strong in the cattle section, with the award for the supreme champion of champions going to a Jersey cow exhibited by the Fleming Family from Seaforde. The home-bred fifth calver, Potterswalls Bontino Dawn EX96 is one of 120 cows in the herd. Producing 30 litres of milk per day, she also led the interbreed dairy line-up.

Runner-up for the interbreed dairy prize was the Holstein champion, Glasson Jordy A Irene EX94, an impressive red and white cow from Philip and Simon Haffey’s herd at Portadown. This fourth calver produced almost 12,000 litres of milk in her third lactation.

Securing the interbreed beef championship was the powerful Limousin cow, Deerpark Shakira bred by brothers Connor and Ryan Mulholland from Aghalee. This young cow was accompanied by her October-born bull calf, Deerpark Viking. She was Limousin and reserve interbreed champion at Balmoral Show a few weeks ago.

Standing in reserve was the Hereford champion, Sessiah 1 Ariana, a stylish heifer bred and exhibited by Nathaniel Shaw from Dungannon.

Top plaudits in the sheep section went to a Charollais hogget ewe from Diane Christie’s Lornbrook flock at Comber.

Ballymena judge Richard Currie awarded the reserve championship ribbons to a Texel gimmer from Martin McConville’s flock at Rathfriland.

Show secretary Michele Doran thanked everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s show.

“We had increased entries in all sections of the schedule, and our trade exhibitions were almost doubled,” she said. “Thanks to our valued sponsors and judges, especially international judge, Silke Warneke who made the journey from Germany, to officiate over the Dexter cattle classes.”

Results from the showrings:

CATTLE

Holstein Champion: P and S Haffey. Reserve: N and D Willis.

Jersey Champion: Fleming Family Reserve: Fleming Family.

Aberdeen Angus champion: William Dodd. Reserve: William Dodd.

Blonde champion: Molly Bradley. Reserve: Moneyscalp Blondes.

British Blue champion: Croob Livestock. Reserve: Gareth Elliott.

Hereford champion: Nathaniel Shaw. Reserve: Ciaran Kerr.

Limousin champion: Connor and Ryan Mulholland. Reserve: Croob Livestock.

Beef Shorthorn champion: Jonathan Beggs.

Simmental champion: Andrew Clarke. Reserve: Andrew Clarke.

Irish Moiled champion: N and M Moilies. Reserve: Brian O’Kane.

Dexter champion: Ryan Lavery. Reserve: Antoine Nicholson.

Any other rare breed champion: Arnold Pearson. Reserve: Paul Skelly.

Commercial cattle champion: Gormley Bros. Reserve: Croob Livestock.

SHEEP

Hampshire Down champion: S and G Doyle. Reserve: Ryan Murray.

Texel champion: Martin McConville. Reserve: O’Hare Family.

Rouge de L’Ouest champion: S and J Kerr. Reserve: S and J Kerr.

Charollais champion: Diane Christie. Reserve: Drew Cowan.

Zwartbles champion: Catherine McCracken. Reserve: Lisa Dorman.

Valais Blacknose champion: Ryan and Emma Conway. Reserve: Irene and Geoffrey Gray.

Jacob champion: James Maybin. Reserve: David Poston.

Blue Texel champion: D Cromie. Reserve: Nigel Flanagan.

Dutch Spotted champion: Kingarrow Jacobs. Reserve: Gary McCelland.

Kerryhill champion: A and R Dougan. Reserve: R McCaulay.

Any other continental breed champion: James Herdman. Reserve: J Bell.

Any other native breed champion: Liam Doyle. Reserve: Liam Doyle.

1 . Lurgan Show Isla Haffey from Portadown with her champion Holstein cow. Photo: Julie Hazelton

2 . Lurgan Show Lurgan Show cattle exhibitors Helen Willis, Freddie Thompson and Joel Trueman. Photo: Julie Hazelton

3 . Lurgan Show Arnold Pearson, Newtownards, with his English Longhorn cow. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton

4 . Lurgan Show Lynda Fleming and granddaughter Maddison from Seaforde. Photo: Julie Hazelton