Lurgan teen Monika picks up gold medal at Grand Prix Taekwondo Championship

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 14:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Lurgan teen has picked up a gold medal at the Grand Prix Taekwondo Championship in Tallinn, Estonia.

Monika Ilieva has been training in Olympic-style Taekwondo since the age of six.

The now 15-year-old travels multiple times monthly to Manchester to train in the GB Taekwondo National Centre. When outside of camp, she is with National Taekwondo Club (NTC), Nottingham due to the lack of an Olympic-style Taekwondo club in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monika is also on the GB Taekwondo Development Programme, who are responsible for the preparation, management and performance of elite athletes.

Monika Ilieva secured Gold at the Grand Prix Taekwondo Championship in Tallinn Estonia. Photo: Jozo LovrićMonika Ilieva secured Gold at the Grand Prix Taekwondo Championship in Tallinn Estonia. Photo: Jozo Lovrić
Monika Ilieva secured Gold at the Grand Prix Taekwondo Championship in Tallinn Estonia. Photo: Jozo Lovrić

The Championship brought together the best young Taekwondo athletes from across Europe, with Monika lining out in the Junior -52kg division.

She secured the top spot after four bouts that saw her win 2:0 v Spain, QF 2:1 v Finland, SF 2:1 v Italy and F 2:0 v Greece.

"Convincing wins against top-ranked opposition will set her up nicely for the remainder of the competitive season,” said NTC Head Coach Mark Moores.

Related topics:Northern IrelandNottinghamManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice