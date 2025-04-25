Lurgan teen Monika picks up gold medal at Grand Prix Taekwondo Championship
Monika Ilieva has been training in Olympic-style Taekwondo since the age of six.
The now 15-year-old travels multiple times monthly to Manchester to train in the GB Taekwondo National Centre. When outside of camp, she is with National Taekwondo Club (NTC), Nottingham due to the lack of an Olympic-style Taekwondo club in Northern Ireland.
Monika is also on the GB Taekwondo Development Programme, who are responsible for the preparation, management and performance of elite athletes.
The Championship brought together the best young Taekwondo athletes from across Europe, with Monika lining out in the Junior -52kg division.
She secured the top spot after four bouts that saw her win 2:0 v Spain, QF 2:1 v Finland, SF 2:1 v Italy and F 2:0 v Greece.
"Convincing wins against top-ranked opposition will set her up nicely for the remainder of the competitive season,” said NTC Head Coach Mark Moores.
