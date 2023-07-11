Lurgan traffic arrangements issued ahead of huge Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration

Road users have been warned of traffic disruption in the Lurgan area on Wednesday due to the Twelfth parades.

The Co Armagh demonstration – the largest Orange gathering in the world – will be taking place in the town for the first time since 2010.

Police say Lurgan town centre will be closed to all through traffic from 8.30am, with the parade scheduled to move off from Russell Drive at 9am and finishing at approximately 6pm. Diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disruption should be expected in the Brownlow House area between 1pm and 2.45pm, residents will be facilitated between these times.

Lurgan will play host to the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration on July 12. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Traffic travelling from Banbridge, through Lurgan, should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road, Moyraverty West Road.

Anyone travelling from Gilford, should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road, Moyraverty West Road.

M1 westbound traffic should remain on until the Kinnego – Lough Road junction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Approved parking will be available via Avenue Road with Lurgan Park open for parking.

Edward Street, North Street, William Street and Church Place will be open throughout.