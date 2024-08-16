Lurgan traffic collision: man in critical condition and another seriously injured in crash between scrambler and Audi A3
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bike passenger, a man in his 20s, is currently in a critical condition in hospital, where he is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.
The rider was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the two-vehicle crash.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed they received a 999 call shortly before 3,30pm.
Three emergency ambulance crews, two rapid response paramedic, an advanced paramedic and the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.
"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and another person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” a NIAS spokesperson said.
A PSNI spokesperson added: “A report was received at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday, August 15 of a collision involving a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI at a roundabout in the Lake Street area.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided initial first aid at the scene.
"The passenger of the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.
"Meanwhile, the driver of the scrambler also required hospital treatment for serious injuries – whilst the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.”
The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. It has since fully reopened to traffic.
Police said their investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dashcam or other footage is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 963 15/08/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.