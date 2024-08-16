Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A scrambler rider and passenger were seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Lurgan on Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed.

The bike passenger, a man in his 20s, is currently in a critical condition in hospital, where he is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The rider was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the two-vehicle crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The passenger of a scrambler involved in a collision in Lurgan on Thursday, August 15 was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed they received a 999 call shortly before 3,30pm.

Three emergency ambulance crews, two rapid response paramedic, an advanced paramedic and the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and another person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” a NIAS spokesperson said.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “A report was received at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday, August 15 of a collision involving a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI at a roundabout in the Lake Street area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided initial first aid at the scene.

"The passenger of the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

"Meanwhile, the driver of the scrambler also required hospital treatment for serious injuries – whilst the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.”

The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. It has since fully reopened to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said their investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dashcam or other footage is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 963 15/08/24.