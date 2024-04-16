Bernie, who worked for Weightwatchers for 30 years, was devastated two years ago when the firm ceased trading and informed her via email with no warning nor explanation.
Not for laying down, Bernie started her own business using her experience and knowledge. “I did nutrition and diet exams and I run classes now under the name of ‘Weightloss Support with Bernie Walsh’. With members having great success, Bernie wanted to give back to the community and decided to do some fun raising for PrettynPink. A recent fashion show and dance was a huge success. “The models were my members. two of whom are breast cancers survivors. The total weight loss for my models was 67.5 stones. We raised £21,500.00. Not bad for a wee local business only up and running for 2 years.”
Lurgan businesswoman Bernie Walsh, an expert in weight loss, organised a charity fashion show in aid of PrettynPink raising £21.5k. All the models were her members and some are breast cancer survivors.
Pictured here is Fiona Wells, a breast cancer survivor. She started a weight loss programme with Bernie Walsh in the middle of her chemotherapy. Her consultant told her that eating a healthier diet meant she would cope with the treatment better.
Bernie Walsh from Lurgan, who set up her own weight loss firm and has organised a charity fashion show which raised £21.5k for PrettynPink.
Model Helen, who has lost four stone, is one of a number of clients of Lurgan's Bernie Walsh.