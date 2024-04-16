Not for laying down, Bernie started her own business using her experience and knowledge. “I did nutrition and diet exams and I run classes now under the name of ‘Weightloss Support with Bernie Walsh’. With members having great success, Bernie wanted to give back to the community and decided to do some fun raising for PrettynPink. A recent fashion show and dance was a huge success. “The models were my members. two of whom are breast cancers survivors. The total weight loss for my models was 67.5 stones. We raised £21,500.00. Not bad for a wee local business only up and running for 2 years.”