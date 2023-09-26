A Lurgan woman has been announced as one of 12 finalists for weight loss and wellness company Unislim’s inaugural Inspire Awards.

Kathleen Furphy is one of three finalists shortlisted for the Health Hero Award category for their unique stories and transformations.

The category seeks to pay tribute to a member who has overcome health challenges during their journey with Unislim, and Kathleen Furphy, was shortlisted for her impressive efforts to improve her health and fitness since joining the community.

Other categories include the Most Inspiring Transformation award, which celebrates a member’s extraordinary transformation, and the WOW Award, which recognises a personal accomplishment unrelated to weight loss.

Unislim Inspire Awards finalist Kathleen Furphy. Photo: Kathleen Furphy

The Community Spirit Award recognises individuals who have helped to support and motivate other members.

Fiona Gratzer, CEO of Unislim said: “We’re thrilled to announce the twelve finalists who’ve made it to our inaugural Inspire Awards and to celebrate their life changing transformations.

“To each of our standout finalists and thousands of members across Northern Ireland, we extend our warmest wishes for success. We look forward to unveiling our award winners on October 4."

Finalist Kathleen said: “I’m honoured to have been shortlisted for the Health Hero Award at Unislim’s first ever Inspire Awards.

“I joined Unislim after the birth of my first child and have been a member ever since.

“My overall health and fitness have improved tremendously over the years and I have achieved considerable weight loss. I recently underwent a full knee replacement and my consultant said that the operation was only possible because of the weight loss!

“I’m very much looking forward to the awards ceremony and wish all of my fellow finalists the best of luck.”

The awards ceremony, where the winners of the four categories will be unveiled, will be held at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast, on October 4.

A homegrown holistic weight loss and wellness company, Unislim was founded in Newry in 1972 by Agnes McCourt.

Now in its 51st year, the company is run by Agnes’ daughter, CEO Fiona Gratzer.