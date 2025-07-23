Lurgan woman appeals for return of beloved lost engagement ring
A Lurgan woman is hoping someone is able to reunite her with a much-treasured piece of jewellery which was lost in the town centre on Tuesday.
So far Diane Brennan has had no luck in finding her white gold engagement ring set with three diamonds despite checking with various businesses she visited in the town.
Diane was in several shops in the town centre, along with the Kitchen Cafe in North Street, but sadly no one has handed in her ring.
"I retraced all the places I was at but to no avail. I’m hoping someone found it,” she said.
Anyone who has found the ring is asked to call Diane on 07724 581389.
