Lurgan woman sets sights on Atlantic rowing record in support of children’s charity

A Lurgan woman has set her sights on an Atlantic rowing record in support of children’s charity.

Linda Blakely is aiming to surpass the current solo crossing record, for a woman, of 40 days. In her record-breaking attempt, she aims to raise funds for children’s charity Action Medical Research by rowing in her 6m by 1.6m boat, the Ulster Warrior.

Lurgan native Linda Blakely on her boat, Ulster Warrior, which she plans to row 3000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean in a bid to beat the women's solo record and raise more than £100k for charity.

Linda Blakely, a businesswoman, Ironman Champion, long-distance triathlete, and Everest Summiteer, is embarking on this, her most challenging adventure yet, to raise awareness and funds for Action Medical Research's special campaign focused on children’s rare diseases.

Born in Lurgan, Linda is a person of perseverance and determination. After establishing three children's homes in London that provide essential support for young people with emotional and behavioural issues, as well as learning disabilities, Linda's impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals and their families has been transformative.

As an accomplished amateur athlete, Linda has achieved many feats including competing in multiple Ironman events worldwide, regularly securing the top spot in her age group. She also represented Team GB in long-distance triathlons, earning a silver medal in her age group at the Europeans. In 2018, she faced an even greater challenge, successfully summiting both Everest and Lhotse within a day, joining an elite group of only four women worldwide who have accomplished this.

Her endeavour to cross the Atlantic solo, another test of her physical and mental limits, will be with the aim to break the current world record.

“I am ready for my next challenge which is the toughest one yet. Training is progressing well, with the aim of setting a new Atlantic crossing record for a solo female rower. Raising funds for Action Medical Research will make this even more special and together we are focussed on delivering as much as possible to help fund rare disease research for children,” says Linda.

However, Linda's record-breaking attempt is about more than personal triumph. She aims to raise funds in excess of £100,000 for children’s charity Action Medical Research.

Inspiring her is children like the daughter of one of her Children’s Homes Managers who is very ill with an extremely rare genetic disease SMC1A. By supporting Linda's Atlantic row, individuals can contribute to vital research that offers hope and optimism to children and their families.

Linda’s ambitious challenge is scheduled to commence in early 2024. She is committed to surpassing the current solo crossing record, for a woman, of 40 days and 19 hours. As she prepares to embark on this journey, she invites everyone to join her in supporting Action Medical Research's campaign and helping transform the lives of children battling rare diseases.

You can donate to Ulster Warrior’s Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ulsterwarrior

Action Medical Research is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of so many of our children. It has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.