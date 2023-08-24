An ‘amazing’ healthcare worker from Lurgan has been praised by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart for being such an inspiration to other people.

Anne Hamill, from the Queen Street area, is the latest recipient of the MP’s ‘Unsung Hero’ awards aimed at giving recognition to individuals and groups in the constituency who go above and beyond in the local area.

“Across Upper Bann we have people who just exemplify dedication, and go the extra mile whether that be in work, or in helping improve the community. I want to recognise the work these people are doing,” said Carla Lockhart.

"My award for July is presented to the amazing Mrs Anne Hamill. Anne is someone who should inspire us all to do more. She has worked over 51 years in the health service, namely Lurgan Hospital, and is continuing to work well after the age of retirement. Her love for the job is there for all to see. She is a fantastic example to anyone starting out in the world of work, or in our amazing health service.

MP Carla Lockhart with 'Unsung Hero' Anne Hamill from Lurgan. Picture: Carla Lockhart

"Anne’s is also very much committed to her family and has grandchildren and great grandchildren who also testify to her energy and dedication to them, alongside her commitment to work.

"I am delighted to present Anne with her award, a beautiful brooch from Empire Poppy Store at Brownlow House, as a small token of appreciation for all she does.”