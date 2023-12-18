Already Lurgan's Ashburn Hotel is getting rave reviews after opening its newly refurbishment restaurant, bars and gallery suite earlier this month.

The well known venue, and Lurgan’s only hotel, has been at the hub of the town’s entertainment for decades. The six-figure refurbishment makeover has transformed the restaurant, downstairs bar and the upstairs Gallery Suite into an opulent and comfortable place to dine, enjoy an evening out or have a business meeting or party in one of the Gallery Suites.

A view of the stunning gallery suite from the newly refurbished downstairs restaurant and bar at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh. This warm and inviting venue has recently reopened after an extensive six figure refurbishment with luxurious furniture and opulent wall furnishings and artwork. The hotel's dining experience is excellent and offering clientele, old and new, a delectable menu.

Renowned for its friendly staff and top class food, the Ashburn has secured its place as one of the most popular venues in Co Armagh for dining and entertainment. Not only is it a three star hotel, but there is a night club, The Burn, also attracting top DJs and acts. There is an extensive drinks menu bolstered by a carefully compiled cocktail menu and sumptuous wine list, a terrific place to toast a memorable night in Lurgan.

The new refurbishments, designed by Chris McCready from Glengormley, are accentuated by the beautifully upholstered seats giving a flavour of warmth and comfort. Pictures of butterflies, birds, roses and tulips adorn the walls with a backdrop of sage green. By far the most eye-catching is the stunning ‘living wall’ on the stairwell to the Gallery Suite.

The Gallery Bar can cater for small parties and business meetings with wifi links and a linked 55” TV. New windows look out onto the Living Wall and this area leads onto another larger private room which also has the high tech facilities and air conditioning. One person remarked: “You could be sitting in Dublin or Belfast.”

