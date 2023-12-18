Lurgan's Ashburn Hotel celebrating Christmas with a 6 figure refurbishment of its restaurant, bars and gallery suite
The well known venue, and Lurgan’s only hotel, has been at the hub of the town’s entertainment for decades. The six-figure refurbishment makeover has transformed the restaurant, downstairs bar and the upstairs Gallery Suite into an opulent and comfortable place to dine, enjoy an evening out or have a business meeting or party in one of the Gallery Suites.
Renowned for its friendly staff and top class food, the Ashburn has secured its place as one of the most popular venues in Co Armagh for dining and entertainment. Not only is it a three star hotel, but there is a night club, The Burn, also attracting top DJs and acts. There is an extensive drinks menu bolstered by a carefully compiled cocktail menu and sumptuous wine list, a terrific place to toast a memorable night in Lurgan.
The new refurbishments, designed by Chris McCready from Glengormley, are accentuated by the beautifully upholstered seats giving a flavour of warmth and comfort. Pictures of butterflies, birds, roses and tulips adorn the walls with a backdrop of sage green. By far the most eye-catching is the stunning ‘living wall’ on the stairwell to the Gallery Suite.
The Gallery Bar can cater for small parties and business meetings with wifi links and a linked 55” TV. New windows look out onto the Living Wall and this area leads onto another larger private room which also has the high tech facilities and air conditioning. One person remarked: “You could be sitting in Dublin or Belfast.”
Owner Paul McConaghy praised all those who worked hard behind the scenes to get it organised ahead of Christmas. He paid tribute to GDH Contracts (Gerard Henderson Builders) and painter Eugene Clarke as well as Stephen Magee electricals. Mr McConaghy also thanked Nugent and Gibney for the furniture and Danny Heaver of Wilton Carpets as well as David Scott the tiler and Frame Game, Dublin for the pictures. The stunning stone and brickwork was carried out by Fossil Stone Ballymena and Nirvana in the Irish Republic were involved with the lighting. Glasswork was by Jonesborough Glass and Joe Bonner did the metalwork.