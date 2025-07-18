Lustre & Love crowned emerging jewellery brand of the year at UK Jewellery Awards 2025

Lustre & Love, a sustainable demi-fine jewellery brand based in Northern Ireland and known for its timeless designs and ethical values, has been officially named ‘Emerging Jewellery/Watch Brand of the Year’ at the prestigious UK Jewellery Awards 2025, hosted by Retail Jeweller, the UK’s leading trade publication.

The judging panel, made up of industry experts, praised the brand for its clear marketing strategy, growing social media presence, and strong sales performance, calling Lustre & Love “a brand with serious potential” and adding that “they will go on to achieve great things.”

This accolade celebrates Lustre & Love’s impressive growth, innovative approach, and compelling brand storytelling.

Founded by sisters Deborah McCann and Kirstie Reeve, Lustre & Love has carved out a space in the UK jewellery landscape by blending sustainability, craftsmanship, and modern design sensibility. Each collection is created with a strong focus on individual expression and conscious luxury.

From left: sister duo Deborah McCann and Kirstie Reeve

Co-founder Deborah, who lives in Lisburn, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by the UK Jewellery Awards. This honour reflects the incredible journey we’ve been on, from late-night design sessions to building a brand rooted in creativity, meaning, and sustainability.”

The other half of the sister duo, co-founder Kirstie, added: “It’s a real testament to the amazing support we’ve had from our stockists, retail partners, and our growing online community. We’re so proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about what’s ahead for Lustre & Love.”

Ruth Faulkner, Managing Editor at Retail Jeweller, commented: “As ever, the standard of entries this year has been nothing short of exceptional. Our rigorous and completely independent judging process — free from commercial influence and driven by a panel of expert judges — ensures that being shortlisted, let alone winning, is a true badge of honour.”

This national recognition adds to a growing list of achievements for the brand, which is currently stocked by an increasing number of UK jewellery retailers, including La Maison Couture and Mayfair Jewellers.

With new collections in the works, export expansion plans, and lots of ambition, Lustre & Love is poised for an exciting next chapter.

Find out more at: www.lustreandlove.co.uk