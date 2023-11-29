An ‘unparalleled selection’ of luxury jewellery, along with a collection of fine wines seized by a UK law enforcement agency, are to go under the hammer at Wilsons Auctions.

More than 100 lots will feature in the prestige online auction including diamonds, a 120ft superyacht, and an exclusive collection of fine and vintage wines which will be offered to the public unreserved.

The extraordinary French collection features various bottles spanning vintages from 1997 to 2017 including some of the world’s most prestigious and collectible wines. Iconic Bordeaux and Burgundy wines such as Château Lafite Rothschild, Chateau Margaux and Romanée-Conti 2 La Tâche are listed within the auction catalogue.

The wine was found and subsequently seized after entering the country illegally via a private jet.

The most expensive item in the auction catalogue is an 18ct white gold fancy cushion cut diamond ring with a certificate value of €1,800,000. Picture: Wilsons Auctions

"This collection’s journey to auction is as intriguing as the wines themselves,” said Michael Streight, government sales co-ordinator.

"We are thrilled to offer these exceptional wines unreserved, presenting a unique opportunity for both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts to expand their collections. These auctions are not only about the exceptional quality of the wines, but also their intriguing backstory. The fact that these bottles were seized upon their clandestine arrival in the UK aboard a private jet adds a layer of mystery and allure to this already impressive collection.”

The most expensive item in the auction catalogue is an 18ct white gold fancy cushion cut diamond ring with a certificate value of €1,800,000. The breath-taking centre diamond weighs an impressive 7.05ct (VS1-VS2) with a rare orange/yellow/green hue. Complementing the centre stone are side diamonds totalling 1.70ct (G-H) (VS1-VS2).

Another highlight of the auction is the Graff 4.23ct solitaire ring, HRD certified, featuring a rare white (G) 4.23ct diamond with VVS2 clarity. This masterpiece holds a retail value of approximately £350,000. The inclusion of an HRD certificate further adds to its allure and authenticity.

Iconic wines such as Château Margaux 2010 are listed within the auction catalogue. Picture: Wilsons Auctions

Sought-after luxury timepieces in unworn and new condition feature within the online auction such as a 2023 Rolex GMT Master II (Sprite) and a 2023 Rolex Sky-Dweller with a blue dial, both supplied with authentication papers and original boxes. More premium waitlist watch models include a 2022 Rolex Submariner with a black dial, a 2019 40mm Rolex Submariner (Hulk), a limited-edition rose gold Hublot Big Bang King Unico, and a Patek Philippe Nautilus with an estimated auction value of £98,000 to £105,000.

Bidders will also be able to compete on a signed Cartier 18ct gold, emerald and diamond evening bag, weighing approximately 354g which has an auction estimate of £20,000 - £30,000. For vintage enthusiasts, the auction lists a rare 18ct gold Van Cleef & Arpels minaudière box featuring diamond, black enamel, onyx, and lacquer materials. A smaller item for collectors includes a Cartier Le Must de Cartier 18ct gold lighter set in its original box.

"These exceptional jewellery pieces and watches represent the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship, offering bidders a rare opportunity to acquire treasures of unparalleled value,” commented Allan McKenzie, luxury goods auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions.

"Most of these lots are not available on the open market giving bidders an excellent opportunity to purchase a quality item not available elsewhere. This is a great opportunity for collectors, investors and those looking for the ultimate lavish Christmas gift.”

A Hublot Big Bang King Unico Limited 500 pieces is one of the sought-after luxury timepieces up for sale. Picture: Wilsons Auctions.