Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One person is in a critical condition in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 motorway on Thursday night.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the crash, which took place at around 6.40pm.

Road Policing Sergeant Boyd: said: “Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the west-bound section of the motorway approaching the Blacks Road junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital. Three have since left hospital after treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious multi-vehicle crash on the M1 on Thursday evening. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (stock image).

"The other driver remains in a critical condition.

"The vehicles involved were a black Audi Q5, a grey Peugeot 207, an orange Dacia Duster and a grey Mercedes CLA.

"We would appeal to anyone who was on the motorway at that time, who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1403 of 23/01/25. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/