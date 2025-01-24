M1 crash: driver critically injured in four-vehicle collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the crash, which took place at around 6.40pm.
Road Policing Sergeant Boyd: said: “Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the west-bound section of the motorway approaching the Blacks Road junction.
"The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital. Three have since left hospital after treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.
"The other driver remains in a critical condition.
"The vehicles involved were a black Audi Q5, a grey Peugeot 207, an orange Dacia Duster and a grey Mercedes CLA.
"We would appeal to anyone who was on the motorway at that time, who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1403 of 23/01/25. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.