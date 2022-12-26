Police have confirmed that a woman in her 40s has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway near Dungannon on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

She has been named locally as Imelda Quinn, a nurse and mother-of-two, from Galbally in Co Tyrone.

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant Broderick from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Police received a report just before 1.30pm, that a blue Mercedes car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but the woman sadly died later in hospital as a result of her injuries.

A section of the M1 motorway was closed for a time.

