M1 motorway crash claims life of 40-year-old woman

Police have confirmed that a woman in her 40s has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway near Dungannon on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

By Valerie Martin
22 hours ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 1:16pm

She has been named locally as Imelda Quinn, a nurse and mother-of-two, from Galbally in Co Tyrone.

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant Broderick from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Police received a report just before 1.30pm, that a blue Mercedes car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but the woman sadly died later in hospital as a result of her injuries.

A section of the M1 motorway was closed for a time.

"We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the M1 in the area of the Stangmore junction and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 779 of 26/12/22.”

