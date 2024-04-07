Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posting details of a recent incident on social media, officers pointed out that running out of fuel can be much more than just a silly mistake.

"The Highway Code tells us we should ensure we have sufficient fuel before beginning a journey. Failing to do so, especially when driving on a motorway, can leave drivers in a very dangerous situation,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The police post shows assistance being given to the driver of a vehicle which had come to a halt in a particularly dangerous spot.

The vehicle that had run out of fuel as it was joining the M1 from the Black's Road onslip. Picture: PSNI

"This driver ran out of petrol just as she was joining M1 from the Black's Road onslip where there was no hard shoulder to stop on. Being stopped on a live lane of a motorway could've resulted in a serious collision.

"Fortunately we were able to tow her safely onto the hard shoulder where someone was able to bring enough fuel to get her off the motorway.”