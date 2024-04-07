M1 motorway motorist had to be towed to safety by PSNI after running out of fuel

Police have warned Northern Ireland motorists that running out of fuel could potentially have fatal consequences.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Apr 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 13:46 BST
Posting details of a recent incident on social media, officers pointed out that running out of fuel can be much more than just a silly mistake.

"The Highway Code tells us we should ensure we have sufficient fuel before beginning a journey. Failing to do so, especially when driving on a motorway, can leave drivers in a very dangerous situation,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The police post shows assistance being given to the driver of a vehicle which had come to a halt in a particularly dangerous spot.

The vehicle that had run out of fuel as it was joining the M1 from the Black's Road onslip. Picture: PSNI

"This driver ran out of petrol just as she was joining M1 from the Black's Road onslip where there was no hard shoulder to stop on. Being stopped on a live lane of a motorway could've resulted in a serious collision.

"Fortunately we were able to tow her safely onto the hard shoulder where someone was able to bring enough fuel to get her off the motorway.”

Police said the driver was “suitably advised and sent safely on her way”.

