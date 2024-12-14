M1: PSNI appeal after damage is caused to vehicles on motorway
Police are investigating an incident where several vehicles were damaged while travelling on the M1 motorway.
It is understood the damage was caused near to junction 3 heading countryward at approximately 5.30pm on December 12.
Police received a report that debris had fallen from the trailer of a blue Toyota Hilux which was travelling in the area at that time.
Officers have appealed to the owner of the Toyota or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting the reference CC1269 13/12/24
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.