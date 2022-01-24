MACE Coleraine go extra mile for NI Chest Heart & Stroke

In 2021, MACE, a long-term supporter of NICHS, pledged to undertake a ‘75 mile challenge’ to support and celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary.

As part of the challenge, MACE stores can choose to swim, walk, run or cycle a 75 mile distance to raise awareness and money for the local health charity.

The funds raised by MACE Coleraine will go towards supporting the charity’s revolutionary Long COVID recovery service which was established in April 2020. This was the first support programme to be established in Northern Ireland to care

L-R - Steven Wilson (Store Owner), John, Christian and Andrew

for local people suffering from Long COVID and remains a vital service from the charity.

Steven Wilson, owner of MACE Coleraine said: “We are delighted to be hosting this static cycle event in support of Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke. Everyone at the store is looking forward to the challenge and to raising as much money as we can for the charity and their work.

“We hope to see many of our customers in-store on Tuesday, supporting the MACE Coleraine team as we pound the pedals and go the extra mile to try and help people in our local communities.”

Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at NI Chest Heart & Stroke added: “NICHS’s Long COVID recovery service receives no funding. Indeed, almost 90% of our services are funded exclusively by public donations. We rely greatly on our

supporters, like MACE, to help us keep caring for and supporting local people.

“We are delighted MACE Coleraine have taken on the 75 mile cycle challenge and would encourage the store’s customers to come down on Tuesday to cheer the team on and support their fantastic fundraising efforts.”

To learn more about NI Chest Heart & Stroke’s Long COVID recovery service, visit https://nichs.org.uk/our-support-services/support-for-long-covid