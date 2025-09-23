Mace Lurgan team goes the distance for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke

Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) has extended thanks to the team at Mace Lurgan and their generous customers who went full throttle in a static cycle challenge to raise vital funds for the charity.

The store team got on their bikes, spun their hearts out and clocked up an incredible £694.57 in donations for NICHS’ care and prevention services.

Mace Lurgan owner Anthony McDonald said: “We are very passionate about supporting our charity partner Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and raising as much money as possible to enable them to provide care and prevention services to people in communities across Northern Ireland.

“I’d like to thank all the team for their fantastic effort, and to our very generous customers, colleagues, friends and family for supporting our fundraising day!”

Anthony McDonald, owner of Mace Lurgan, celebrates supporting charity partner Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

Lindsay Lutton, NICHS Corporate Fundraiser added:“A very well done to the team at Mace Lurgan. It’s a fantastic sum to be raised which will help us provide support and care to people affected by chest, heart or stroke conditions, as well as deliver our vital prevention services to local people, communities, schools and workplaces.Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who supported for their generosity.”

Mace has been supporting Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke since 2016 and has raised £418,000 to date.