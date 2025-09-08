Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest fundraising event is returning this autumn with a number of coffee mornings taking place across Mid and East Antrim.

Founded in 1990, Macmillan coffee mornings help support the almost 3.5 million people with cancer in the UK to live life as fully as they can.

This can be through treatment from the amazing Macmillan nurses, help with money and the extra and unexpected costs that living with cancer can bring, emotional support through the Macmillan Support Line, and so much more.

They usually take place on the last Friday of September each year, although they can be hosted at any time of the year.

This year’s Coffee Morning Day is on Friday, September 26.

Libraries NI

Several library branches across the Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne areas will be hosting coffee mornings this year as a chance to enjoy coffee, cake and conversation, reconnect with friends and feel part of the local community while supporting a cause that touches so many lives. Booking is not required. They include, on Thursday, September 25: Carnlough Library (10:00am-1:00pm), Carrickfergus Library (10:00am-12:30pm), Kells and Connor Library (10:30-1:00pm), and Portglenone Library (11:00am-12:30pm).

On Friday, September 26, there will be coffee mornings at Greenisland Library (10:00am-1:00pm), Ballymena Central Library (10:00am-12:30pm), Whitehead Library (10:30am-12:00pm), and Larne Library (10:30am-1:00pm). Broughshane Library will host an event on Saturday, September 27 from 11:00am-1:00pm.

Creative Gardens

The retailer’s branch at 200 Galgorm Road, Ballymena is among those hosting a coffee morning on Friday, September 26 from 9:30am until 12:00pm.

Are you hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning this year that you’d like to include on the list? Please get in touch with the details at [email protected]