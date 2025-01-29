Macmillan coffee morning at Whitehead Methodist Church Hall
There will be a coffee morning at Whitehead Methodist Church Hall on March 1 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Organised by Noel and Gillian McKee, the event will see home baked goods on sale, including gluten free options.
The coffee morning will run from 10:30am - 12:30pm.
Founded in 1990, Macmillan coffee mornings are the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser.
The initiative helps support the almost 3.5 million people with cancer in the UK to live life as fully as they can.
