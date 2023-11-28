Friends and family members gathered at Whitehouse Working Mens’ Club on November 24 to help Rathcoole resident, Madge Duff, celebrate her 100th birthday.

Madge was brought up in Whiteabbey before moving to prefabs on the Doagh Road and then to her current house in Rathcoole, moving in when the property was newly built.

She had a family of three, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

During World War II she worked in ammunitions in England and made parachutes in Carrickfergus.

Madge Duff celebrated her 100th birthday on November 24. (Pic: Contributed).

She went on to work in the TB hospital at Whiteabbey Hospital.

Madge is the oldest member of the Breakaways Club at Whitehouse Working Mens’ Club, which is run by Joyce Campbell.

Joyce helped Madge’s family organise the party. It was attended by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, who presented a bouquet. Madge presented a cheque to Cancer Life following a birthday collection, which raised over £400.