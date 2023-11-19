Madison Campbell: appeal to help locate person missing from Carrickfergus wearing royal blue patterned hoodie with a denim jacket over the top
Police are appealing for help from the public in locating a young woman missing from the Carrickfergus area.
Madison Campbell is described as 5’3”, of large build, dark hair dyed at the front and wearing a royal blue patterned hoodie with a denim jacket over the top and black jogging bottoms.
It is believed that she may be in the Belfast area.
Police say they are concerned for Madison’s whereabouts and anyone with any information is urged to call them on 101, quoting the police reference number 1518 – 18/11/23.