Madison Campbell: Police 'concerned' about missing Carrick teen

Police officers have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing person, Madison Campbell.

By Russell Keers
4 minutes ago

Commenting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page this afternoon (Friday, October 14), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Madison Campbell, 15-years-old from the Carrickfergus area.

"If you have any sightings or information that would assist police in locating Madison, please contact police on 101, quoting serial 1138 of October 14 2022.”

Madison Campbell.
