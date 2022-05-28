Madison Campbell: police seek public help in tracing missing 16-year-old

Madison Campbell is described as being 5ft tall with medium length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a blue dress with a denim jacket.
The teenager was last seen in the Carrickfergus area at approximately 1pm.
Police say Madison is believed to be in the Belfast area and have asked anyone who has any information relating to her whereabouts to please contact them on 101 quoting serial 974 28/05/22.