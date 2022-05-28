Madison Campbell: police seek public help in tracing missing 16-year-old

Madison Campbell is described as being 5ft tall with medium length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a blue dress with a denim jacket.

The teenager was last seen in the Carrickfergus area at approximately 1pm.

Madison Campbell.