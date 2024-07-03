Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have asked for help from the public in trying to locate a young person missing from Carrickfergus.

Madison Campbell was last seen at Barn Road, Carrickfergus at 8.35am on Tuesday, July 2.

Police say they are concerned for her whereabouts.

It is believed she may be in the east Belfast area.

Madison Campbell. Picture: released by PSNI

Madison is described as being of heavy build, around 5’ 4” in height, with long red hair and wearing dark jeans, a dark t-shirt and white cardigan.