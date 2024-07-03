Madison Campbell: PSNI concerned for young person missing from Carrickfergus
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have asked for help from the public in trying to locate a young person missing from Carrickfergus.
Madison Campbell was last seen at Barn Road, Carrickfergus at 8.35am on Tuesday, July 2.
Police say they are concerned for her whereabouts.
It is believed she may be in the east Belfast area.
Madison is described as being of heavy build, around 5’ 4” in height, with long red hair and wearing dark jeans, a dark t-shirt and white cardigan.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 1134 of 02/07/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.