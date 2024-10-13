Madison Campbell: PSNI issue appeal to help locate missing 17-year-old
Police in Carrickfergus are appealing for help from the public to locate missing 17-year-old Madison Campbell.
Posting an on social media on Saturday evening, they said Madison had been missing for more than 24 hours at that stage.
They said Madison has links to the Newtownabbey area and would regularly travel to Belfast and Bangor.
“Any information, no matter how small may assist us in returning her home safe and well,” a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1149 11.10.2024.
