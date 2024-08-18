Madison Campbell: PSNI seek help in tracing teenager reported missing in Carrickfergus
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 17-year-old Madison Campbell, who is currently living in the Carrickfergus area.
She has links to a number of areas across both Belfast and Carrickfergus and was last seen in the evening of Saturday, August 17 in the Barn Court area of Carrickfergus.
Madison is described as 5’3’’ with bleached brown long hair. When last seen she wearing black and white knitted crop top, beige jogging bottoms and white trainers.
Anyone who has seen Madison or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1700 17/08/2024.
