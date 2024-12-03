Maghera community group set to host talk on Lough Neagh 'past, present and future'

Maghera History, Education & Tourism Trust (MHETT) are hosting a talk by Gary McErlain on ‘Lough Neagh, Past, Present and Future’ on Thursday, December 5.

The talk will start at 7pm in The Lurach Centre, Maghera, and everyone is most welcome to attend.

Other events in December include, on Thursday 12th, ‘The History of Maghera's Embroidery Factory’, talk by Joseph McCoy (starting 7pm in the Lurach Centre).

Lurach Centre in Maghera is the venue for the upcoming talks. Credit: Googleplaceholder image
Lurach Centre in Maghera is the venue for the upcoming talks. Credit: Google

Communiversity Classes – INTRODUCTION TO THE IRISH LANGUAGE, classes continue with the group’s volunteer lecturer Dr Séamas Ó Donnghaile, Tuesdays 10am – 11am at Studio3 Maghera. Classes are priced at £20 per 6 week block or £3.50 per class if starting part way through the block. More classes will be announced in 2025.

You can follow Maghera History, Education & Tourism Trust on Facebook to keep up to date with events.

Entry to talks - ‘pay what you can afford’ voluntary donation.

