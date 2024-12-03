Maghera community group set to host talk on Lough Neagh 'past, present and future'
The talk will start at 7pm in The Lurach Centre, Maghera, and everyone is most welcome to attend.
Other events in December include, on Thursday 12th, ‘The History of Maghera's Embroidery Factory’, talk by Joseph McCoy (starting 7pm in the Lurach Centre).
Communiversity Classes – INTRODUCTION TO THE IRISH LANGUAGE, classes continue with the group’s volunteer lecturer Dr Séamas Ó Donnghaile, Tuesdays 10am – 11am at Studio3 Maghera. Classes are priced at £20 per 6 week block or £3.50 per class if starting part way through the block. More classes will be announced in 2025.
Entry to talks - ‘pay what you can afford’ voluntary donation.