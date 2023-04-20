Maghera family holding Afternoon Tea in memory of murder victim Natalie McNally

A Maghera family are holding an Afternoon Tea in memory of Natalie McNally who was murdered in her Lurgan home just before Christmas.

The Convery family are inviting friends to join them for tea and homemade treats in memory of their niece and cousin at their Urbalshinney Road home on Saturday, April 29, between 12pm and 5pm.

They say voluntary donations are welcome with the proceeds going towards the work of Women's Aid.

Meanwhile a member of the family, Becky Convery, is preparing to run the Dublin Marathon - her first ever marathon - in October.

Becky explained: "My cousin Natalie McNally and her unborn baby Dean were tragically taken just before Christmas last year which of course devastated her parents Bernie and Noel and her three brothers Brendan, Declan and Niall, as well as her extended family, friends and all who knew her.

"Since, I have decided to run the Dublin Marathon this year in memory of Natalie with Natalie’s parent’s charity of choice being Women’s Aid Federation Ireland.

"Women’s Aid do an amazing job protecting women from domestic violence, supporting survivors and campaigning for changes that we need in order to put an end to this abhorrent violence against women and girls that we see in our society. Our Afternoon Tea aims to raise funds for my pledged donation of €1500 to Women’s Aid.

"Ultimately, we want Natalie to be remembered for the hard-working, intelligent and beautiful person she was rather than for what happened to her and so are welcoming everyone to our Afternoon Tea to share a chat and spread Natalie’s legacy of positivity and love.

"We would also like to honour Hollie Thomson a much loved work colleague and friend, a dedicated mother of one whose death has also left her family and friends devastated. Hollie had a beautiful smile that lit up every room she entered and again, we would love to share this shine and positivity of Hollie’s legacy as much as we can.

