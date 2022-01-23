Maghera family raise a total of £4,460 for health care facilities

Sean and his family had raised a total of £4,460 mainly through family donations and street collections in his hometown Maghera, Magherafelt and Cookstown.

These funds were donated equally between Antrim Area Hospital Intensive Care Unit, Antrim Hospital Ward 7, Maghera Health Centre, and the Robinson Hospital.

Sean had been admitted to Antrim Hospital in May 2021 and had received 10 days intensive treatment in ICU for serious Coronavirus infection.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are Sean O’Kane, his sister Rose Marie McCracken from Cookstown, and representing the Robinson Hospital Board of Trustees David Robinson President, Margaret Allison Vice President, and Dr John Flynn Hon. Secretary.

During this time, as he was unconscious in ICU, Sean was unaware that his mother Mabel had been also admitted to Antrim Hospital and sadly had passed away. Sean was transferred from ICU to Ward 7 for about 10 days care and then transferred to the Robinson Hospital for a further 10 days rehabilitation before being allowed home with health care team support from Maghera Health Centre.

The O’Kane family and Sean wish to pay tribute to and express their deep gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff of the two hospitals and community care team for their much appreciated professional care for their late mother Mabel and Sean himself.

They would also wish to thank all the members of their family and the general public who have so generously donated to these funds.