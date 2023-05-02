The Craft Fair created a great deal of interest and attracted stalls from Omagh, Ballymena, Coleraine and Ballyronan and of course there were the local craft people all of whom put on a marvellous display of their home made/manufactured products.

The feedback we received on the day was very positive with all stalls having made a number of sales. Because of the interest shown by all who attended, the management of the Heritage Centre have decided to run the event on a monthly basis starting with othe next Fair on May 20.

A number of stallholders from have already re-booked for the next event on the 20th , which is eagerly anticipated by all those who attended the Aprill Craft Fair.

Maghera Heritage & Cultural Society.

A spokersperson for Maghera Heritage & Cultural Centre appealed to the public to get involved. “We reach out to anyone who would like a public platform to market their home products to contact us soon as spaces are limited. For a small amount of money you can have a table (supplied) in a friendly warm environment. Home produced consumable goods would be particularly welcomed. Keep a close watch on social media sites for updates.”

