Maghera Heritage & Cultural Centre set to hold more Craft Fairs

Maghera Heritage & Cultural Centre recently held their first Craft Fair in the newly refurbished auditorium.

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:21 BST

The Craft Fair created a great deal of interest and attracted stalls from Omagh, Ballymena, Coleraine and Ballyronan and of course there were the local craft people all of whom put on a marvellous display of their home made/manufactured products.

The feedback we received on the day was very positive with all stalls having made a number of sales. Because of the interest shown by all who attended, the management of the Heritage Centre have decided to run the event on a monthly basis starting with othe next Fair on May 20.

A number of stallholders from have already re-booked for the next event on the 20th , which is eagerly anticipated by all those who attended the Aprill Craft Fair.

Maghera Heritage & Cultural Society.Maghera Heritage & Cultural Society.
A spokersperson for Maghera Heritage & Cultural Centre appealed to the public to get involved. “We reach out to anyone who would like a public platform to market their home products to contact us soon as spaces are limited. For a small amount of money you can have a table (supplied) in a friendly warm environment. Home produced consumable goods would be particularly welcomed. Keep a close watch on social media sites for updates.”

The following Craft Fairs will take place on May 20, July 8, August 5, and September 2 2023. All fairs will run from 10am-4pm and everyone is welcome. Further details and to book a stall phone 02879642677 or 07874975346 (Claire).

