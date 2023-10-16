Maghera Heritage & Cultural Society say they are delighted to have been awarded a grant of £193,000 by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The grant covers over the next three years the salaries of two additional employees. An active ageing co-ordinator and an assistant administrator.

The grant means the Heritage Centre will continue indefinitely to deliver services to the whole community going forward.

A MHCS spokesperson said: "We wish to thank the National Lottery Community Fund who has been very supportive of our organisation during the past number of years.

Maghera Heritage & Cultural Society has received a grant for £193,000 to continue delivering services to the local community. Credit: Contibuted

"We would also like to express our sincere thanks to all the lottery players throughout the country who buy lottery tickets every week. Without their support our activities would not be possible to implement.

"The grant paid over three years taking our organisation through until 2026 will ensure we will continue to deliver the facilities and events that are so important to the people of Maghera and surrounding districts.

“With the additional staff and volunteers we will be in a position to embrace further projects relevant to the history and heritage of the area. In the long term this will benefit locals, visitors, tourists, primary and secondary schools, all of whom are able to access our facilities six days per week.”

The genealogy and research library is led by a director and volunteer John Marquess. This facility is very active and attracts a number of families from around the world seeking to establish their family roots.

The spokesperson continued: “Our educational, research and consultancy section is headed up by Dr Seamas Donnelly (Associate Lecturer, MEd Leadership, St Mary’s University College). We will continue at our Heritage Centre to offer educational leadership and management training for school principals, teachers and give assistance to school leavers and graduates who are entering the workplace. For younger people, we will also offer leadership, management and pre-interview sessions.

"Our marketing , promotions and general administration is led by Aimee Kielt with assistance from Louise Workman and Claire Margey . Jean Dunne (director) works alongside the administrators and looks after membership and helps with the daily running of the Centre.

“The many other facilities we offer at our Centre are a book club, knit and natter group and sewing classes, pottery workshops, art and painting classes, jewellery workshops, healthy eating classes, chair exercises, men’s/ladies shed, lectures on famous people of Maghera, musical entertainment, poetry and storytelling evenings and tea dances.

“Pop-up shops are very popular at present. We have Crafty Mammy Fabrics permanently set up in our centre selling all items required for sewing and knitting. We also run a monthly ‘Shop Local Fair’ on the third Saturday of each month. The next fair will be held on October 21.”

In addition to Crafty Mammy Fabrics, Aloe Vera products and others MHCS would welcome stalls with fresh baked foods, farmers produce and many more. The function room, with a seating capacity of 80 people is available to book for small events such as anniversaries, meetings, business conferences, lectures, corporate functions, presentations, plays and many other activities.