Maghera Heritage & Cultural Society director James Armour to step back after ‘ten years at the helm’

James Armour said he needs “a short break” but will continued to "direct from the back seat" while taking on lesser responsibility.

"I have got five people who are very capable of filling my boots but they will require training and advice and that will be my role," he said.

Mr Armour, who grew up in the Beagh area just outside Maghera, got involved in setting up the Society sprang while writing a book about his upbringing on a farm.

James Armour, the hard working director at Maghera Heritage & Cultural Society has been ten years at the helm of the Society. Credit: Submitted

He was struck by the fact that the town was still divided along sectarian lines. He felt it could benefit from the establishment of an inclusive community facility based on the history and culture of the area and embracing all the different social, religious and political strands which existed in the town.

In the first year, under his dynamic direction and business experience, funding was found to rent a building. The building was transformed into a Heritage Centre by local volunteers and over the course of this first year more than 70 paid-up members joined, 20 events were held and over 2,000 people visited the Centre.

It became a vibrant hub in the town and members came from all sections of the community. All the work was done by volunteers leading to great pride in the facility.

The Heritage Centre kept growing in popularity and outgrew the rented building. Mr Armour set about to raise funds to buy a building in the town. In 2019 he succeeded in doing this, buying a building of 6,000 sq. feet at a cost of £130,000. The money was raised through grants.

In 2022 James applied for and received a grant from The Prince’s Trust (Countryside Fund) to help put in place a Function Suite on the first floor of the building as this was something members and visitors to the building felt was needed in the town. With the grant and some money from the Society’s reserves the Suite was up and running in early 2023. It is open to all and has been used extensively by numerous organisations as well as private groups.

A spokesperson said: “Over the years James was untiring in his dedication and energy. People who visited the Centre almost always wanted to see him and he was there day after day welcoming everybody and engaging with them. Great credit must be given to all the volunteers over the years.

"It would be impossible to include every one here but Jean Dunne and John Marquess must get a special mention. The staff were remarkable for the effort and enthusiasm they brought to the work too. But the message is clear – none of this would have come about without James. He brought his years of experience in business to bear on delivering this remarkable project in Maghera.

