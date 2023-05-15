Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Maghera Heritage Society holding another Art and Craft Fair

Maghera Heritage Society and Cultural Centre are holding another Art and Craft Fair.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:15 BST

It will be held at 11 Main Street, Maghera, on May 20 between 10am and 3pm and all are warmly invited.

A MHS spokesperson said: "We look forward to having talented crafters, fresh produce, tray bakes, craft supplies, fashion, unique gifts and much more at the fair."

One of the aims of the Society is to ‘provide a suitable centre in Maghera where information, records, publications, photographs, memorabilia, folk memories and artefacts, connected with the history of the town and the surrounding districts can be collected, preserved, displayed and consulted in a venue to the public.

Most Popular
Maghera Heritage and Cultural Centre.Maghera Heritage and Cultural Centre.
Maghera Heritage and Cultural Centre.

Since opening its doors the Centre has run a wide range of activities relating to the life of the local area. These range from lectures, exhibitions and workshops through to the establishment of an annual Agri-Show and Country Fayre, a Storytelling Festival and a Christmas Market.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/politics/council/getting-people-out-to...
Related topics:MagheraChristmas Market