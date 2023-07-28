Maghera social group creating friendships aimed at tackling loneliness

The weekly meet-ups at The Link Community Centre have been funded by a community grant worth £2,645 from the Housing Executive.
Emma Cassidy, assistant area manager for Mid-Ulster at the Housing Executive, said: “This fantastic project will run from July to December and offers a range of activities from cookery demonstrations, arts and crafts and educational talks.
“We are really supportive of the project which aims to increase a sense of belonging within the community, increase self-confidence in residents and improve community relations.”
Heather Boyd, centre manager at Maghera Cross Community Link, added: “Through our foodbank we have seen first-hand the impact rising household bills are having on local individuals.
“We decided to try and help the community further, by providing a warm, safe space for people to socialise.
“The group is open to all, but is particularly beneficial for those who live in a hard to heat home, who may feel isolated or who may feel worried about energy bills.
“The main aim of our friendship group is to tackle loneliness by providing a warm, safe space for all to come together to build friendships as well as receive any support and advice they may need.
“Activities on offer within the programme include cookery demonstrations, arts and crafts, educational talks, gardening and excursions.
“The funding allows us to run an exciting programme of activities each month for all those within the Maghera community.”
She added their programme empowers local people by developing the capacity of the community to make social improvements in estates.