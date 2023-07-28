Maghera social group creating friendships aimed at tackling loneliness

A community group in Maghera is tackling loneliness with a range of activities for residents aimed at creating friendships.

The weekly meet-ups at The Link Community Centre have been funded by a community grant worth £2,645 from the Housing Executive.

Emma Cassidy, assistant area manager for Mid-Ulster at the Housing Executive, said: “This fantastic project will run from July to December and offers a range of activities from cookery demonstrations, arts and crafts and educational talks.

“We are really supportive of the project which aims to increase a sense of belonging within the community, increase self-confidence in residents and improve community relations.”

Pictured, from left, are Housing Executive Assistant Area Manager Emma Cassidy with group members Christine McLaughlin, Brenda Devlin, Eileen Montgomery, Harry Mullholland and Pamela Hunter. Credit: Housing Executive

Heather Boyd, centre manager at Maghera Cross Community Link, added: “Through our foodbank we have seen first-hand the impact rising household bills are having on local individuals.

“We decided to try and help the community further, by providing a warm, safe space for people to socialise.

“The group is open to all, but is particularly beneficial for those who live in a hard to heat home, who may feel isolated or who may feel worried about energy bills.

“The main aim of our friendship group is to tackle loneliness by providing a warm, safe space for all to come together to build friendships as well as receive any support and advice they may need.

“Activities on offer within the programme include cookery demonstrations, arts and crafts, educational talks, gardening and excursions.

“The funding allows us to run an exciting programme of activities each month for all those within the Maghera community.”