Magherafelt: 8 reasons why I love living in this part of the world - but there is one thing I really hate

4 . Play park

Many enjoyable times were spent kicking a ball around Stoney Park, as it was known locally, just off Queens Avenue. Nowadays it's called Spires Park and is home to Magherafelt Sky Blues FC. It was once nothing more than a field and before the Greevale housing estate was built, the cows would have watched the youngsters - many of them dreaming of being the next George Best - playing it out to all hours of the night. The embankment and wall beside the garages in Queens Avenue acted as the 'grandstand' for the spectators watching the Reds play on a Friday evening. Photo: Google