Members of Dunamoney Flute Band are anticipating a good turnout for their annual band parade in Magherafelt on Friday evening (June 9), with around 40 visiting outfits expected from far and wide.

A spokesperson for the host band said: “This fantastic spell of weather we are having looks set to hold.

"We are delighted to announce that Derryloran Boyne Defenders have kindly accepted the invitation to lead our parade. They will play a few tunes at Rainey Street car park at 8.10pm, before making their way around the parade route at 8.15pm. All is shaping up to be a great night.”

The parade will be followed by an ‘after party’ in Magherafelt Masonic Hall with entertainment by DJ Barry Thompson.

Around 40 bands are expected in Magherafelt for Dunamoney Flute Band's annual parade.

What route will the parade take and when does it start?

Hosts Dunamoney Flute Band will parade the town at 7pm, with the main parade starting at 8.15pm and taking the following route:

Rainey Street car park

Rainey Street

Westland Road

Moneymore Road

Queen Street

Market Street

Kirk Avenue

Queens Avenue

Ballyronan Road

Fairhill

King Street

Church Street

Broad Street

Rainey Street

Rainey Street car park

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are due to join the parade.