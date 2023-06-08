A spokesperson for the host band said: “This fantastic spell of weather we are having looks set to hold.
"We are delighted to announce that Derryloran Boyne Defenders have kindly accepted the invitation to lead our parade. They will play a few tunes at Rainey Street car park at 8.10pm, before making their way around the parade route at 8.15pm. All is shaping up to be a great night.”
The parade will be followed by an ‘after party’ in Magherafelt Masonic Hall with entertainment by DJ Barry Thompson.
What route will the parade take and when does it start?
Hosts Dunamoney Flute Band will parade the town at 7pm, with the main parade starting at 8.15pm and taking the following route:
- Rainey Street car park
- Rainey Street
- Westland Road
- Moneymore Road
- Queen Street
- Market Street
- Kirk Avenue
- Queens Avenue
- Ballyronan Road
- Fairhill
- King Street
- Church Street
- Broad Street
- Rainey Street
- Rainey Street car park
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are due to join the parade.
- Dunamoney,Ballymoughan Flute Band
- Aughrim Rose of Derry Accordion Band
- Curran Traditional Flute Band
- Aughagaskin Flute Band
- Megargy Accordion Band
- Castledawson Part Music Flute Band
- Desertmartin Accordion Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Kilcluney Flute Band
- Ballynahinch
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Cookstown Sons of William
- Derryloran Boyne Defenders
- Montober Flute Band
- Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band
- Gortagilly Flute Band
- Maghera Sons of William
- Freemand Memorial
- Pride of the Bann Coleraine
- Ballycraigy Flute Band
- Cairncastle Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Annaghmore Star and Crown Flute Band
- Castledawson First Flute Band
- Crown Defenders
- Pride of the Maine Flute Band
- Blair Memorial
- Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady
- William King Memorial
- Portrush Flute Band
- Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues
- Donaghadee Flutes & Drums
- Gertrude Star Flute Band
- Sons of Ulster Randalstown
- Boveedy Flute Band
- Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
- Tobermore Loyalist Flute Band
- Pride of the Valley
- Newtownards Protestant Boys