Leading blinds manufacturer Bloc Blinds, which has its headquarters in Magherafelt, is expanding its international operations, through investment in a new production facility in Texas, USA.

The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Rollease Acmeda, the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window blinds industry, following the agreement of a multi-year 100 per cent supply contract.

With Bloc Blinds’ state-of the-art manufacturing facility opening this summer, adjacent to Rollease Acmeda’s new distribution centre in Fort Worth, the partnership will provide production efficiencies and benefits to the sector across north America.

Bloc Blinds founder Cormac Diamond said: “With the manufacturing industry facing labour shortages, spiralling energy costs, and supply chain challenges, our pioneering technologies are driving change, and utilising leading-edge robotics to streamline and automate the most complex, customised processes.

Cormac Diamond, founder of Bloc Blinds. Picture: released on behalf of Bloc Blinds

“Bloc Binds and Rollease Acmeda have a long-standing trading relationship in Europe. Partnering with such a forward-thinking company allows us to realise the full potential of our production innovations in the north American market.”

Headquartered in Connecticut, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of nearly 300 associates and distribution facilities, serving customers in more than 40 countries.

Derick Marsh, CEO of Rollease Acmeda, said: “This strategic partnership will improve supply chain responsiveness, reduce transportation costs and environmental impact, and enhance overall resilience. Driving operational effectiveness is a key focus for our company, and the partnership with Bloc Blinds aligns perfectly with our strategic direction.”

“Rollease Acmeda is committed to driving innovation in the window covering industry, delivering superior quality products to our customers, and the partnership with Bloc Blinds creates significant benefits for the industry across north America.”

Bloc Blinds is an award-winning UK based online retailer of made-to-measure blinds. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Magherafelt, Bloc Blinds offers a range of products including roller blinds, blackout blinds, and skylight blinds.