Magherafelt-born fashion designer Jonathan Anderson congratulated on winning top award

SDLP MLA For Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has congratulated Jonathan Anderson on winning Designer of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London, for the second year running.

Anderson, from The Loup, near Magherafelt, is the creative director at luxury Spanish design house Loewe, and founder of his own label JW Anderson.

Mr McGlone said: “It’s great to see someone local recognised by their peers as a leading figure in their chosen field.

“This award is a fitting tribute to his dedication and creative ability. Everyone in Mid Ulster wishes him continued success.”