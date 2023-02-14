Magherafelt born fashion designer Jonathan Anderson had a hand in Rihanna’s striking red Super Bowl ensemble.

She wore the outfit to make her comeback at the huge American sporting event on Sunday night, which was her first performance in seven years.

Mr Anderson is the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, as well as being the founder of brand JW Anderson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The jumpsuit and bustier Rihanna wore were designed by Loewe. On Instagram, the brand posted that it was excited to have designed the outfit for the much-anticipated performance.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

In a statement posted to Instagram Mr Anderson said designing for Rihanna was like a dream.

“I’m so excited to have been a part of this unforgettable moment. Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many viewers anticipated multiple costume changes from Rihanna as is tradition for pop stars during the show. Mr Anderson is also well known for his daring with his previous design's like the pigeon clutch purse and frog wellies going viral for their novelty.

But on the night it was just the one, relatively stripped back, outfit for Rihanna.

A red flight suit unzipped halfway revealing a matching silk jersey catsuit and sculpted leather breastplate.

All three garments were designed by Mr Anderson who is the son of former Irish rugby player Willie Anderson.

Advertisement

Advertisement