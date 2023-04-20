A Magherafelt man who scooped £2m in the National Lottery, has died.

John Atkinson, who lived in Toomebridge, won back in 1996 and turned from being a barman to owning a hotel in Castledawson.

Up until recently he was the proprietor of The Inn at Main Street in the village.

In a Facebook post, staff said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Atkinson. Our condolences are with his family and close friends at this time, and those within our own team who spent so much time working along side John.

John Atkinson who has died. Pic: McCusker Bros Funeral Home

"As a mark of respect we will be closed for lunch on Friday and we reopen at 5pm. Rip John."

Requiem Mass takes place in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Magherafelt, at 11am tomorrow, followed by private cremation at a later date.