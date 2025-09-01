Magherafelt: Model Farm Show at Meadowbank aims to raise cash for two cancer charities

A Mid Ulster family are holding a Model Farm Show at Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt on Saturday, September 6, to raise money for the Cancer Fund for Children and The Children's Cancer Unit Charity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicki Campbell, from Tobermore, said they are hoping to get as many people to come and join in the fun event which includes model farms, bouncy castles - complete with some arts and crafts, face painting, and an opportunity to buy some clothes, models, potatoes and locally baked products.

"They will also be able to take part in the raffle, donate to the charities, buy a little something from the Tuck Shop and most importantly, have a blooming fantastic day that will have help make a massive difference to families that are having a difficult time," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in June 2021 that Adam, Vicki's son and Alex's brother was diagnosed with B-Cell Non Hodgkins Lymphomas.

Alex the organiser of the Model Farm Show and Adam who came through the treatment. Credit: Supplied

"This resulted in four months of hospital stays, chemotherapy, lumbar punctures, scans and plenty of ups and downs," she recalled.

"During this time we were supported massively by friends, family and the Cancer Fund for Children and Children's Cancer Unit Charity.

"Four years later, we know just how lucky we are to have Adam here, very fit and healthy, a privilege lost to many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When our oldest son Alex made the suggestion about running our own show, we knew it was the opportunity we were waiting on to raise money for two charities close to our hearts."

The Model Farm Show will start at 10.30am and continue until 4.30pm at Meadowbank Sports Arena on Saturday, September 6.