Magherafelt personal trainer to push himself to the limit in 24-hour assault bike challenge

A personal trainer from Magherafelt is planning to push himself to the limit in a 24-hour assault bike challenge to raise awareness for the “invaluable work” that the Kevin Bell RepatriationTrusts carries out for bereaved families.

Daniel Logan works at Chris Bradley Personal Training in Magherafelt, and says he was inspired by the work of the charity in helping and supporting families who have lost a loved one overseas.

"Their dedication to helping those in need is truly inspiring,” said Daniel.

"This cause is particularly close to my heart as my partner’s family experienced first hand the incredible support the charity provides. The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust played a vital role in bringing home her cousin, Chris Loughrey, from Australia. The compassion and assistance they extended to them during such a heartbreaking time left a lasting impact on all our lives.

Daniel Logan who is planning an assault bike challenge for charity. Credit: Supplied

"With this personal connection in mind, I will be completing a “24 hour Assault Bike Challenge” to help raise awareness and funds for the Trust.”

The event will take place at Chris Bradley Personal Training at Station Road, Magherafelt, on Saturday, October 12 and the entire 24 hours will be livestream via Facebook.

Daniel has set up a Justgiving page here for anyone who would like to donate towards the charity.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating a loved one who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland. Since 2013 it has repatriated the remains of 1800 back home to their families.