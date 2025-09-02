Magherafelt principal pays tribute following sudden death of schoolboy describing him as 'sensitive, caring and kind'

The principal of St Pius X College has paid tribute following the sudden death of a pupil, describing him as 'sensitive, caring and kind young man.”

Peter Bell, a Year 11 student, passed away on Saturday, August 30.

A funeral notice on McCusker Bros Funeral Directors website describes the Magherafelt teenager as the ‘beloved son of Declan and Ursula and loving brother of Leona, Feargal, Priscilla, Martin, Joanne, Patrick and the late Teagan-Rose’.

Peter Friel, principal of St Pius X, said in a Facebook post that pupils at the school are currently being provided with support following the pupil’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Peter’s parents, siblings and extended family during this incredibly difficult time,” he writes.

“Peter will be sorely missed by all in the St Pius X family, a sensitive, caring and kind young man.

“Peter had a deep love for music, art and the Irish language, and had recently achieved success in GCSE Irish.

“His friends, classmates and all St Pius X College staff are heartbroken by this sudden loss.

“Support is being provided by the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Service and our own Pastoral Team.

“We are grateful for the care and compassion being extended to both students and staff at this time.

“May Peter’s gentle soul rest in heavenly peace.

“Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar anam Pheadair.”

The teenager was originally from Moneymore and the local GAC, Henry Joy McCracken, also extended sympathy to the family circle.

"The committee, players and members of Henry Joy McCrackens GAC, Moneymore are saddened to learn of the passing of our former underage player Peter Justin Bell, beloved son of Declan and Ursula and loving brother of Leona, Feargal, Priscilla, Martin, Joanne, Patrick and the late Teagan-Rose,” a Facebook post states.

“We wish to take this opportunity to pass on our heartfelt sympathy to the Bell and McGuckin families at this very sad time.”

Peter’s funeral will take place from his home 80 Queens Avenue, Magherafelt, on Wednesday, September 3, at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John and St Trea Moneymore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.