Magherafelt: PSNI and other emergency services at scene of collision

By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Dec 2024, 15:10 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 18:26 GMT
Mid Ulster police say they are currently in attendance at the scene of a collision off Moneymore Road in Magherafelt.

The Air Ambulance NI and other emergency services are also in attendance in the Oakvale Drive area.

The PSNI say the collision did not occur on private land as was initially thought.

There are no further details available at this time.

