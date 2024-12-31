Magherafelt: PSNI and other emergency services at scene of collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid Ulster police say they are currently in attendance at the scene of a collision off Moneymore Road in Magherafelt.

The Air Ambulance NI and other emergency services are also in attendance in the Oakvale Drive area.

The PSNI say the collision did not occur on private land as was initially thought.

There are no further details available at this time.